Campfire continues to prove its ‘world-class’ by hiring three new staff to expand its client services

(L-R Olivia Bence, Megan Ellis-Nock and Lucy Warren)

Campfire has continued to grow its world-class standpoint, by welcoming three employees.

Headed up by ex-Social Chain directors, Joe Gradwell and Alex Brown, the now 40-strong award-winning agency has seen significant growth since its conception in 2019.

Olivia Bence joins the team as the senior PR manager, as the agency decides to expand its services by introducing a PR department to its ever growing team. Olivia will look to integrate PR into the Influencer and Social offering for Campfire clients.

Lucy Warren joins from The Hut Group where she worked on the European teleshopping accounts and helped to launch three new brands on shopping channels both in the UK and Italy.

Megan Ellis-Nock joins Campfire from Ryman, with over 4 years experience as an expert in organic social. Megan has grown engaged online communities across a variety of social media channels.