Carrington secures dual role with regional Institutes of Technology

By Rob Lock
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Carrington has been appointed as the PR partner for two regional Institutes of Technology (IoTs).

They are working with the Yorkshire & Humber Institute of Technology and the Lincolnshire Institute of Technology – connecting people with local educators and employers who can help them build a career in science, technology, engineering and maths.

Launched by the Department of Education in 2020, IoTs have become important partnerships between education providers and STEM employers across 21 English regions.