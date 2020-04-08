CCgroup doubles its fintech business with two account wins

B2B technology PR agency CCgroup has been appointed by Moorwand, a payments company that offers compliance, issuing and acquiring services. CCgroup is delivering an integrated PR programme focused on establishing a compelling and differentiated market position and company narrative, boosting Moorwand’s profile in the European fintech sector among both traditional and non-traditional influencers, and using insight-led content marketing to help secure leads with payment providers.

CCgroup has also been appointed by OpenPayd, a global provider of business banking and payments solutions. Working closely with OpenPayd, CCgroup has devised a commercially focused PR programme to drive brand awareness, boost its influence within the global business banking market, and support lead generation.