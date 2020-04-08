 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
CCgroup doubles its fintech business with two account wins

By Oswin Knuckles
15 hours ago
ccgroup

B2B technology PR agency CCgroup has been appointed by Moorwand, a payments company that offers compliance, issuing and acquiring services. CCgroup is delivering an integrated PR programme focused on establishing a compelling and differentiated market position and company narrative, boosting Moorwand’s profile in the European fintech sector among both traditional and non-traditional influencers, and using insight-led content marketing to help secure leads with payment providers.

CCgroup has also been appointed by OpenPayd, a global provider of business banking and payments solutions.  Working closely with OpenPayd, CCgroup has devised a commercially focused PR programme to drive brand awareness, boost its influence within the global business banking market, and support lead generation.

