BBC Radio presenter MistaJam (aka Peter Dalton) has left the corporation after 15 years.

He joined in 2005 to present an overnight Thursday show and has since presented BBC Radio 1Xtra‘s evening show. Reece Parkinson has taken over from MistaJam as presenter of the drivetime show from 4pm till 7pm, Monday to Thursday, while Charlie Hedges will take over from MistaJam as presenter of BBC Radio 1’s Dance Anthems from 3 October.