Changes across the Newsquest Wales titles

Newsquest Wales has announced two new editors to join across its titles.

Gavin Thompson, who is currently deputy editor at South West Business Insider, has been appointed regional editor for Wales. He will join on 25 May and will be responsible for editing the South Wales Argus as well as overseeing the company’s editorial teams in East and West Wales.

He will replace Nicole Garnon who has served as editor for the last four years.

Fiona Phillips has also re-joined to serve as editor across the Western Telegraph and South Wales Guardian, and responsibility for the rest of Newsquest’s West Wales titles. She started on 29 April and will report to Gavin in his newly created role.

She replaces Steve Adams who has served as editor for the last six years.