Charles & Dean appoints Diffusion

By Oswin Knuckles
16 hours ago
Diffusion has been appointed by independent asset finance broker Charles & Dean as PR agency in the UK.

Diffusion’s brief is to focus on promoting Charles and Dean’s broad range of finance options for businesses. Through a focus on thought leadership and rapid response to the daily business media agenda, Diffusion’s campaign will position Charles & Dean as trusted advisors for businesses on how to access finance to grow during a period of economic volatility.  Diffusion will also look after the corporate profiling for the company’s founders and drive strategic messaging around supporting small business finance in key vertical sectors.

Founded in 2011, Charles & Dean’s specialist team of independent finance experts have worked with over 6,000 businesses and individuals to arrange bespoke finance solutions to help fund ambition and growth. It has secured over £120 million of funding for SMEs in the last 12 months. The company is based in Stamford, and is opening a second office in Mayfair, London this month.

