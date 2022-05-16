Charlie Colville promoted at Country & Town House
Country & Town House has promoted Charlie Colville to online writer, covering lifestyle, home living and interior design, fashion and beauty, personal health, and restaurant reviews. Prior to this, she was an online assistant and online intern at the publication.
