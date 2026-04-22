Charlie Watts joins Newsquest
The Weston Mercury and North Somerset Times have appointed Charlie Watts as a reporter. Charlie will be covering news and community stories, alongside culture and lifestyle content, about Weston-super-Mare and North Somerset.
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Charlie Watts
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North Somerset Times
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Weston Mercury
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