Cherish PR wins new clients and grows consumer offering within the Wilful Group

Cherish PR – a Wilful Group company, has added two clients to its roster.

Goldster, a digital platform that has pioneered the only systematic non-drug approach to healthy ageing, and Vetster, the world’s fastest growing veterinary telehealth service, will join the agency’s list of high-growth tech and digital innovators and disruptors.

These two clients will further enhance Cherish’s focus on supporting sustainable innovation in the UK.