 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Cherish PR wins new clients and grows consumer offering within the Wilful Group

By Tahmina Mannan
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Cherish PR – a Wilful Group company, has added two clients to its roster.

Goldster, a digital platform that has pioneered the only systematic non-drug approach to healthy ageing, and Vetster, the world’s fastest growing veterinary telehealth service, will join the agency’s list of high-growth tech and digital innovators and disruptors.

These two clients will further enhance Cherish’s focus on supporting sustainable innovation in the UK.