Chloe Shakesby joins Tindle Newspapers Ltd as Digital Property Writer

Tindle Newspapers Ltd. has appointed Chloe Shakesby as digital property writer. She will be sourcing and covering unique properties (especially with interesting histories) on a local level across Wales and the South West/South East of England. She is also looking for evergreen property content.

Chloe joined on 13 June from her news and features writer role at Media Drum World, and has also previously served as business correspondent for Bdaily.