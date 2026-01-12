Chris Adams joins BBC Sport
BBC Sport has appointed Chris Adams as a journalist. Chris will be covering football and assisting with content for programmes including Match of the Day, Final Score and Football Focus. He previously served as a content editor at Reach plc’s Live News Network.
Recent news related to BBC Sport News (TV)
Recent news related to Chris Adams
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Chris Adams
-
BBC Sport News (TV)
30 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story