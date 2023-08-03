 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Chris Bignell Named CEO, The Jargon Group

Jargon PR
By Tahmina Mannan
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

The Jargon Group has named Chris Bignell as its new CEO, replacing Simon Corbett who will remain a board member and continue to contribute to the Group’s expansion as its founder and majority shareholder.

Chris joined the group following it’s acquisition of XL Communications in 2022 and formerly held the role of COO.

Simon will also remain a key industry figure through his roles on the CIPR International Committee and with the Middle East PR Association (MEPRA) in the UAE.

The Jargon Group