Chris Bignell Named CEO, The Jargon Group

The Jargon Group has named Chris Bignell as its new CEO, replacing Simon Corbett who will remain a board member and continue to contribute to the Group’s expansion as its founder and majority shareholder.

Chris joined the group following it’s acquisition of XL Communications in 2022 and formerly held the role of COO.

Simon will also remain a key industry figure through his roles on the CIPR International Committee and with the Middle East PR Association (MEPRA) in the UAE.