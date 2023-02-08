Chris Caulfield hired as local democracy reporter at Surrey Live
Surrey Live has appointed Chris Caulfield as Surrey BBC’s local democracy reporter. Chris will be contributing to Reach‘s local news website and BBC Radio Surrey.
Chris joined on 30 January from his former journalist role at PlanningResource. He has also previously contributed to Metro and The Daily Star as a freelance journalist.
Chris can be found tweeting @chris_caulfield.
