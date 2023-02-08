 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Chris Caulfield hired as local democracy reporter at Surrey Live

By Martina Losi
17 hours ago
Surrey Live has appointed Chris Caulfield as Surrey BBC’s local democracy reporter. Chris will be contributing to Reach‘s local news website and BBC Radio Surrey.

Chris joined on 30 January from his former journalist role at PlanningResource. He has also previously contributed to Metro and The Daily Star as a freelance journalist.

Chris can be found tweeting @chris_caulfield.

