Chris Towers joins First News as senior reporter
First News has appointed Chris Towers as senior reporter.
Chris joined in August and was previously deputy editor at Immediate Media, working across pre-school titles such as CBeebies Magazine. He can be found tweeting @ChrisTowers_88.
Recent news related to CBeebies Magazine or First News
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Chris Towers
-
CBeebies Magazine
4 contacts
-
First News
9 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story