News / National and Regional Press

Chris Towers joins First News as senior reporter

First News
By Martina Losi
14 hours ago
First News has appointed Chris Towers as senior reporter.

Chris joined in August and was previously deputy editor at Immediate Media, working across pre-school titles such as CBeebies Magazine. He can be found tweeting @ChrisTowers_88.

