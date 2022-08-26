 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Finance and Tech

Chris Ward moves to South West Business Insider

Insider Media
By Siergiej Miloczkin
12 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Newsco Insider Limited has appointed Chris Ward as editor of South West Business Insider, covering businesses in the South West. Prior to this, Chris was the editor at MyCustomer.com.

