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News / PR

Chrissy Kellaway promoted at Splendid Communications

Chrissy Kellaway
By Rob Lock
20 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Splendid Communications has promoted Chrissy Kellaway to Managing Director.

Chrissy joined Splendid 12 years ago as a Senior Account Executive and has progressed through every level of the business, most recently serving as Head of Operations.

As Managing Director, Chrissy will lead the day-to-day running of the agency, overseeing its people, client partnerships, and commercial operations, working alongside Jess Proudfoot (Innovation and Media Director) and Fran Langdon (Creative Director), and reporting to Founder and CEO Alec Samways.

Splendid Communications