Christian Wait joins Engadget
Engadget, the technology news, reviews and analysis platform, has appointed Christian Wait as editor. He will be covering consumer and gaming tech, and will be responsible for editing and writing content.
Christian was previously freelance writer/editor at Static Media.
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Christian Wait
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