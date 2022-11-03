Christine Emelone joins United Christian Broadcasters
UCB (United Christian Broadcasters) has appointed Christine Emelone as broadcast journalist. Christine will focus on sourcing and reporting news stories as well as conducting and recording interviews.
Christine joins from her journalist apprenticeship role at NationalWorld, and has also previously served as journalist at The Tab.
