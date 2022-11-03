 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Christine Emelone joins United Christian Broadcasters

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
8 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

UCB (United Christian Broadcasters) has appointed Christine Emelone as broadcast journalist. Christine will focus on sourcing and reporting news stories as well as conducting and recording interviews.

Christine joins from her journalist apprenticeship role at NationalWorld, and has also previously served as journalist at The Tab.

 

Christine Emelone NationalWorld The Tab UCB

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Christine Emelone
  • UCB UK
    4 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login