Christopher Coates becomes Whisky Magazine Editor-At-Large and Director of the Paragraph Partnership
Whisky Magazine editor, Christopher Coates, has been named director of the newly formed partnered content division of Paragraph, the Paragraph Partnership, effective from 5 September.
Bethany Whymark, previously the editor of thedrinksreport.com and Gin Magazine, takes over the mantle as editor of Whisky Magazine.
Christopher will continue with Whisky Magazine as editor-at-large, writing a regular column in each issue and reviewing whiskies as one of the title’s two regular blind tasters. He will also remain as the chair of the World Whiskies Awards and Icons of Whisky competitions.
