City of London Corporation appoints Premier PR to major art and culture briefs

By Tahmina Mannan
11 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Guildhall Art Gallery

Premier PR has been appointed by the City of London Corporation, the governing body for the Square Mile, to provide PR for an exhibition at its Guildhall Art Gallery featuring new work by Belfast-born photographer Hannah Starkey, the gallery’s inaugural artist in residence.

Premier has also been appointed to provide PR for the City of London Corporation’s 2020 summer cultural programme, entitled “Believe! Faith, Freedom (and Football)”. The festival will explore the themes of faith, freedom, tolerance, worship, identity, believing in yourself and being who you want to be, connecting these with anniversaries and events, including Mayflower 400; 900 years since the birth of Thomas Becket; and the UK hosting Euro 2020.

Premier will provide PR and experiential and creative activations across both of these integrated briefs.

Tags:
Premier PR