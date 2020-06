Your Berks, Bucks & Oxon Wedding has appointed Claire Ridley as editor. She will continue her role as fashion editor across all County Wedding titles and as editor of Your Devon & Cornwall Wedding and Your Glos & Wilts Wedding. Claire would like to hear about any wedding venues, hotels, photographers, cake designers, florists, venue décor clients and any other wedding suppliers located in these regions. The team can be found on Instagram @cwm_wedding.