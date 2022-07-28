Clare Butler joins Worcester News
Worcester News has appointed Clare Butler as community content editor. Clare previously served as a senior reporter across Cambridgeshire at The Hunts Post, helping to oversee print, and prior to this at the Cambs Times and Ely Standard. Clare can be found tweeting @CButler_Cambs.
