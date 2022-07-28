 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Clare Butler joins Worcester News

Worcester News
By Amy Wilson
11 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Worcester News has appointed Clare Butler as community content editor. Clare previously served as a senior reporter across Cambridgeshire at The Hunts Post, helping to oversee print, and prior to this at the Cambs Times and Ely Standard. Clare can be found tweeting @CButler_Cambs.

Clare Butler Worcester News

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Clare Butler
  • Cambs Times
    7 contacts
  • Ely Standard
    7 contacts
  • The Hunts Post
    3 contacts
  • Worcester News
    13 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login