Clarity acquires 93digital

Clarity PR
By Oswin Knuckles
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Clarity has acquired digital agency 93digital. Coming off three years of expansion – in revenue, headcount, locations and service offerings – the move is a strategic next step by Clarity as it further strengthens its integrated marketing proposition for tech clients across the globe. The deal follows the acquisition of Cornwall-based 3WhiteHats in May 2021, which expanded Clarity’s capabilities to include paid, search, social, and analytics.

The acquisition of 93digital enables Clarity to deliver additional digital services (strategy, user experience (UX), website design, and development). It also bolsters Clarity’s digital marketing offering (SEO, pay per click (PPC), paid social, social, and analytics) through the addition of 93digital’s digital marketing team, 93x, giving the agency the ability to deliver measurable campaigns for clients across the entire marketing communications spectrum. 93digital and 93x work with a number of fast-growing scale up technology businesses, including tech ‘unicorns’ such as Nexthink, Inmarsat and SparkCognition, as well as global brands such as Amazon.

