News / PR

Clarity acquires the UK business of Political Intelligence

Clarity PR
By Rob Lock
8 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Clarity, the global marketing communications agency, today announced a deal with Political Intelligence Ltd, the UK division of the independent public affairs and strategic communications consultancy Political Intelligence. Clarity has acquired the company’s UK business and operations, meaning Clarity now offers public affairs as a part of its wider integrated services.

The Independent Political Intelligence businesses in Belgium, Spain and Portugal are not part of this agreement and will continue to operate under the Political Intelligence brand. They will continue to maintain a collaborative working relationship with Clarity moving forward.

