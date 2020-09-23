Clarity acquires Yellow Communications

Clarity has acquired Yellow Communications, an independent tech specialist agency based in The Netherlands.

As part of the acquisition, Yellow’s team will become part of Clarity Global. Yellow’s founder and managing director, Karin van Geelen, will become managing director, Benelux. Meanwhile,

Clarity’s UK managing director, Rachel Gilley, steps up to become president, EMEA and responsible for the wider region.

Also, in the US Jon Meakin formerly of Grayling joins Clarity as president, North America and Kara Silverman joins as managing director, NYC.