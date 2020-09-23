 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Clarity acquires Yellow Communications

By Tahmina Mannan
15 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Clarity PR

Clarity has acquired Yellow Communications, an independent tech specialist agency based in The Netherlands.

As part of the acquisition, Yellow’s team will become part of Clarity Global. Yellow’s founder and managing director, Karin van Geelen, will become managing director, Benelux. Meanwhile,
Clarity’s UK managing director, Rachel Gilley, steps up to become president, EMEA and responsible for the wider region.

Also, in the US Jon Meakin formerly of Grayling joins Clarity as president, North America and Kara Silverman joins as managing director, NYC.

