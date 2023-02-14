 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Clarity announces new leadership structure and promotions

By Rob Lock
19 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Clarity has announced a new global leadership structure alongside a host of senior promotions and appointments. The structure consists of two tracks, the Partner track and the President track.

Alongside the appointment of new Partners and Presidents, existing Board members Rachel Gilley and Lucy Knox have been promoted to Chief Client Officer and Chief Commercial Officer respectively. Robyn Sefiani also joins the business and Board as President, ANZ & Reputation Counsel, following the recent acquisition of Sefiani in Asia Pacific. Caroline Iroegbu, General Counsel at Clarity, is the latest member to join the board for 2023, sitting alongside Board members Sami McCabe, CEO; Alex MacLaverty, COO, and Tom Telford, President, Digital Marketing.

Clarity’s first named Partners are: Kara Silverman, Partner, US; Thomas Cordes, Partner, Benelux; Philip Reid, Partner, UK; Liam McLaughlin, Partner, UK; Holly Hunter, Partner, UK; Sam Benson, Partner, UK; and Graham Beedie, Partner, UK.

Clarity’s first cohort of Presidents are: Monica Feig, EVP, Communications, US; Nick Lansman, EVP, Public Affairs, UK; Margaret Carpo, SVP, Communications, US; Jason Wakeford, SVP, Communications, US; Michael Gonzalez, SVP, Corporate Strategy, UK; Naomi Van Duin, SVP, Communications, BNX; Cat Biggart, SVP, Communications, UK.

Clarity