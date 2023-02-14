Clarity announces new leadership structure and promotions

Clarity has announced a new global leadership structure alongside a host of senior promotions and appointments. The structure consists of two tracks, the Partner track and the President track.

Alongside the appointment of new Partners and Presidents, existing Board members Rachel Gilley and Lucy Knox have been promoted to Chief Client Officer and Chief Commercial Officer respectively. Robyn Sefiani also joins the business and Board as President, ANZ & Reputation Counsel, following the recent acquisition of Sefiani in Asia Pacific. Caroline Iroegbu, General Counsel at Clarity, is the latest member to join the board for 2023, sitting alongside Board members Sami McCabe, CEO; Alex MacLaverty, COO, and Tom Telford, President, Digital Marketing.

Clarity’s first named Partners are: Kara Silverman, Partner, US; Thomas Cordes, Partner, Benelux; Philip Reid, Partner, UK; Liam McLaughlin, Partner, UK; Holly Hunter, Partner, UK; Sam Benson, Partner, UK; and Graham Beedie, Partner, UK.

Clarity’s first cohort of Presidents are: Monica Feig, EVP, Communications, US; Nick Lansman, EVP, Public Affairs, UK; Margaret Carpo, SVP, Communications, US; Jason Wakeford, SVP, Communications, US; Michael Gonzalez, SVP, Corporate Strategy, UK; Naomi Van Duin, SVP, Communications, BNX; Cat Biggart, SVP, Communications, UK.