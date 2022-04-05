 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Clarity appointed by Flair Impact

Clarity PR
By Rob Lock
16 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Clarity has been named the agency of record for Flair Impact.

Flair Impact is a data-driven technology company on a mission to create a world where all ethnicities can thrive. Its technology helps organisations measure and build inclusive cultures, providing leaders with the tools and metrics to understand and progress racial equity across organisations, including racist behaviours, inclusion barriers, racial awareness and racial diversity.

Clarity is working with Flair Impact to raise the organisation’s profile amongst C-level, HR and DE&I audiences, while driving credibility of Flair’s founders and leadership team through strategic communications.

