Clarity appointed by Flair Impact

Clarity has been named the agency of record for Flair Impact.

Flair Impact is a data-driven technology company on a mission to create a world where all ethnicities can thrive. Its technology helps organisations measure and build inclusive cultures, providing leaders with the tools and metrics to understand and progress racial equity across organisations, including racist behaviours, inclusion barriers, racial awareness and racial diversity.

Clarity is working with Flair Impact to raise the organisation’s profile amongst C-level, HR and DE&I audiences, while driving credibility of Flair’s founders and leadership team through strategic communications.