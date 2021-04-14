Clarity appoints Amy Grimshaw to London office

Clarity has hired Amy Grimshaw as associate director, joining the London senior leadership team. She comes on board to expand Clarity’s work with early-stage businesses, strengthening its consultancy and activation programmes for the fastest moving start-ups in Europe. Amy will report to president, EMEA Rachel Gilley, and brings over 12 years of experience to the team. She was previously director of communications and PR at the Founders Factory, working with Brent Hoberman and Henry Lane Fox, responsible for corporate communications globally and providing hands-on PR support for its vast, multi-sector start-up portfolio.