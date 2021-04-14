 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Clarity appoints Amy Grimshaw to London office

By Oswin Knuckles
23 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Amy Grimshaw

Clarity has hired Amy Grimshaw as associate director, joining the London senior leadership team. She comes on board to expand Clarity’s work with early-stage businesses, strengthening its consultancy and activation programmes for the fastest moving start-ups in Europe. Amy will report to president, EMEA Rachel Gilley, and brings over 12 years of experience to the team. She was previously director of communications and PR at the Founders Factory, working with Brent Hoberman and Henry Lane Fox, responsible for corporate communications globally and providing hands-on PR support for its vast, multi-sector start-up portfolio.

