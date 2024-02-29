Clarity appoints president North America and strengthens ExCo

Clarity, the global digital marketing and communication agency, has announced a key appointment, an executive committee (ExCo), several senior promotions and client wins as it executes its global strategy.

Kristen Ingraham has been appointed as president North America. Kristen is based in New York and brings more than two decades of experience in B2B and B2C communications, integrated marketing, and C-suite advisory with leading agencies in North America.

The announcement coincides with the creation of an executive committee to support Rachel Gilley, who became CEO last month to drive the next phase of Clarity’s global growth. The ExCo comprises of president digital marketing Tom Telford; president ANZ & reputation counsel Robyn Sefiani; president corporate affairs Nick Lansman; head of technology Will Julian-Vicary; general counsel Caroline Iroegbu; and president North America Kristen Ingraham.

Clarity has also made several promotions: Tom Telford to chief digital officer; Will Julian-Vicary to chief technology officer; Liam McLaughlin to senior partner UK comms; and Sydney-based Nick Owens to president corporate and crisis communications.

The agency has secured a number of client wins, including human-AI telepathy company MindPortal, online graphic design app Canva, AI21labs, which specialises in natural language processing, and Vivup, a health and wellbeing employee benefits platform that supports public and private sector workers. There were also program extensions for Germany-based global FMCG group Henkel, Australia-based and ASX-listed global personal protective equipment manufacturer Ansell, and Sweden-based Volvo Group.