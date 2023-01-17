 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Clarity expands into APAC through acquisition of Sefiani

Clarity PR
By Tahmina Mannan
11 hours ago
Clarity has acquired Sefiani Communications Group, a multi-award-winning strategic communications and reputation management agency based in Sydney, Australia.

Sefiani will become part of Clarity, which has offices in London, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York and Amsterdam.

Sefiani was founded by Robyn Sefiani 23 years ago, with a specific focus on building, enhancing and protecting brands and corporate reputations. Clients of the agency include Airbus, EY (Ernst & Young), Allen & Overy, CrowdStrike, Expedia (Stayz), Henkel and L’Oreal.

Robyn now joins Clarity’s Global Presidents’ Board as President ANZ & Reputation Counsel. She will help drive Clarity’s growth strategy in Asia-Pacific while continuing to provide reputation counsel to C-suite clients.

Mandy Galmes continues in her position as Sefiani’s Managing Director ANZ, Nick Owens continues as Director, Corporate Communications & Reputation Management and Tina Peng continues as Director, Finance and Operations.

