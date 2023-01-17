Clarity expands into APAC through acquisition of Sefiani

Clarity has acquired Sefiani Communications Group, a multi-award-winning strategic communications and reputation management agency based in Sydney, Australia.

Sefiani will become part of Clarity, which has offices in London, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York and Amsterdam.

Sefiani was founded by Robyn Sefiani 23 years ago, with a specific focus on building, enhancing and protecting brands and corporate reputations. Clients of the agency include Airbus, EY (Ernst & Young), Allen & Overy, CrowdStrike, Expedia (Stayz), Henkel and L’Oreal.

Robyn now joins Clarity’s Global Presidents’ Board as President ANZ & Reputation Counsel. She will help drive Clarity’s growth strategy in Asia-Pacific while continuing to provide reputation counsel to C-suite clients.

Mandy Galmes continues in her position as Sefiani’s Managing Director ANZ, Nick Owens continues as Director, Corporate Communications & Reputation Management and Tina Peng continues as Director, Finance and Operations.