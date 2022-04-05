Clarity hires board advisor and head of marketing

Clarity, the global marketing communications agency, has appointed Victoria Morrison as global head of marketing. Victoria joins Clarity after 2.5 years as global marketing director at Hotwire, where she oversaw the creation and delivery of the agency’s global marketing plan – including the launch of their new brand and positioning.

Clarity has also hired Andy West, formerly Hotwire chief development officer, as a board advisor in his continued advisory of global PR firms under his new company, West of Center. Victoria and Andy will be working with Clarity to strategically shape and align its business development and positioning and drive global brand awareness and lead generation.