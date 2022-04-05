 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Clarity hires board advisor and head of marketing

Clarity PR
By Oswin Knuckles
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Clarity, the global marketing communications agency, has appointed Victoria Morrison as global head of marketing. Victoria joins Clarity after 2.5 years as global marketing director at Hotwire, where she oversaw the creation and delivery of the agency’s global marketing plan – including the launch of their new brand and positioning.

Clarity has also hired Andy West, formerly Hotwire chief development officer, as a board advisor in his continued advisory of global PR firms under his new company, West of Center. Victoria and Andy will be working with Clarity to strategically shape and align its business development and positioning and drive global brand awareness and lead generation.

