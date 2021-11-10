 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Clarity hires Thomas Cordes as Managing Director, Benelux

By Tahmina Mannan
20 hours ago
Clarity PR

Clarity has hired Thomas Cordes as managing director, Benelux.

Joining from a leadership position in Edelman, with prior experience at Omnicom/Porter Novelli, Thomas will succeed Karin Van Geelen, who is stepping down after 17 years of leadership

Effective 1 November, Thomas joined Clarity in the role of managing director of the region and will sit on the European leadership team.

Based in Amsterdam and reporting into Clarity’s President, EMEA, Rachel Gilley, Thomas will be leading a team of integrated comms experts and building out a senior team which includes Naomi van Duin who was recently promoted to senior account director.

