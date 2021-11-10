Clarity hires Thomas Cordes as Managing Director, Benelux

Clarity has hired Thomas Cordes as managing director, Benelux.

Joining from a leadership position in Edelman, with prior experience at Omnicom/Porter Novelli, Thomas will succeed Karin Van Geelen, who is stepping down after 17 years of leadership

Effective 1 November, Thomas joined Clarity in the role of managing director of the region and will sit on the European leadership team.

Based in Amsterdam and reporting into Clarity’s President, EMEA, Rachel Gilley, Thomas will be leading a team of integrated comms experts and building out a senior team which includes Naomi van Duin who was recently promoted to senior account director.