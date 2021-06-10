 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Clarity names Jody Johnson as head of people and culture

By Oswin Knuckles
6 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Clarity PR

Clarity, a global integrated communications agency, has appointed Jody Johnson as head of people and culture, and will serve Clarity’s offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Amsterdam, and Falmouth.

Jody is a human resources professional with 20 years of agency experience. As part of her role, Jody will also be leading Clarity’s EDI program, including overseeing its $1mm pro-bono fund for diversity driven clients as well as its partnership with the Diversity Marketing Consortium, a group of agencies and consultants founded in 2020 to provide $3MM pro bono marketing and legal services to female and minority-led startups.

She will be based in New York and report to Alex MacLaverty.

 

Tags:
Clarity Jody Johnson