Clarity names Jody Johnson as head of people and culture

Clarity, a global integrated communications agency, has appointed Jody Johnson as head of people and culture, and will serve Clarity’s offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Amsterdam, and Falmouth.

Jody is a human resources professional with 20 years of agency experience. As part of her role, Jody will also be leading Clarity’s EDI program, including overseeing its $1mm pro-bono fund for diversity driven clients as well as its partnership with the Diversity Marketing Consortium, a group of agencies and consultants founded in 2020 to provide $3MM pro bono marketing and legal services to female and minority-led startups.

She will be based in New York and report to Alex MacLaverty.