Classter appoints Jargon PR

International PR agency Jargon PR has been appointed by Classter, an all-in-one student and learning management system.

Through a series of content – including press releases and thought leadership articles – Jargon PR will launch a campaign to increase brand awareness and drive credibility for Classter in the United States and Europe. The agency will work to reach the company’s target audience through engaging with technology and education press, as well as various vertical markets, including hybrid and online learning.

Founded in 2015, Classter is currently used by more than 500 academic institutions, allowing kindergartens, schools, universities and more to bring their educational needs under one roof. The platform is an end-to-end cloud management solution that can support entire management needs, by offering a wide range of features including learning, admissions, timetabling, finance, communication, transportation and more.