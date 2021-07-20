 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Classter appoints Jargon PR

By Oswin Knuckles
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com
Jargon PR

International PR agency Jargon PR has been appointed by Classter, an all-in-one student and learning management system.

Through a series of content – including press releases and thought leadership articles – Jargon PR  will launch a campaign to increase brand awareness and drive credibility for Classter in the United States and Europe. The agency will work to reach the company’s target audience through engaging with technology and education press, as well as various vertical markets, including hybrid and online learning.

Founded in 2015, Classter is currently used by more than 500 academic institutions, allowing kindergartens, schools, universities and more to bring their educational needs under one roof. The platform is an end-to-end cloud management solution that can support entire management needs, by offering a wide range of features including learning, admissions, timetabling, finance, communication, transportation and more.

 

Tags:
Jargon PR