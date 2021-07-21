Clementine Com expands its portfolio with a number of business wins across the lifestyle sector

Clementine Com has announced a number of clients to its portfolio of lifestyle bands.

Soho restaurant, Chotto Matte London, has selected Clementine Com to handle its UK PR as the restaurant makes a return to welcoming guests. This accompanies the agency’s recent appointment to manage the PR for Knightsbridge bar and venue, Sumosan Twiga.

The agency continues to demonstrate its experience in the luxury lifestyle sphere with the recent addition of Belgium watch brand, Atelier Jalaper. Alongside this, Clementine Com is now working with exclusive luxury network, Vendôm, to launch EXCELLENCE, the first virtual recruitment fair for the luxury sector.

Lastly, the agency has been appointed to manage a summer PR campaign for leading Provence rosé wine, Minuty. This PR mission is aimed to raise awareness of the luxury French brand and promote their iconic rosé as the true essence of the French Riviera and glamourous Mediterranean lifestyle.