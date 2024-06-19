Client win for Hendrix Rose PR

Manchester-based Hendrix Rose PR has been appointed by PushON, a full-service eCommerce consultancy with offices in Manchester, Bristol, and Edinburgh.

The agency will handle strategic PR campaigns and media relations to help PushON raise awareness of its services in key sectors like construction, engineering, and manufacturing.

PushON specialises in Adobe Commerce (Magento) web development, SEO, Paid Media, and strategic eCommerce solutions. The PR activity aims to strengthen the company’s position as an influential voice in the industry and build the profile of its senior team.