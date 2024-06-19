 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Client win for Hendrix Rose PR

Hendrix Rose
By Oswin Knuckles
9 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Manchester-based Hendrix Rose PR has been appointed by PushON, a full-service eCommerce consultancy with offices in Manchester, Bristol, and Edinburgh.

The agency will handle strategic PR campaigns and media relations to help PushON raise awareness of its services in key sectors like construction, engineering, and manufacturing.

PushON specialises in Adobe Commerce (Magento) web development, SEO, Paid Media, and strategic eCommerce solutions. The PR activity aims to strengthen the company’s position as an influential voice in the industry and build the profile of its senior team.

 

Hendrix Rose PR