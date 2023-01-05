Clogau appoints Smoking Gun

Smoking Gun has been appointed by Clogau, the Welsh jewellery brand renowned for its ties to the British royal family.

Smoking Gun has been retained to deliver strategic media relations to support the brand’s expansion, including its bricks and mortar stores and e-commerce shop.

The brief encompasses national profiling and local community initiatives to help broaden Clogau’s appeal and reach new audiences. The brand joins Smoking Gun’s existing lifestyle portfolio, which also includes Interflora and Landmann BBQs.