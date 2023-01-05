 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Clogau appoints Smoking Gun

By Oswin Knuckles
2 days ago
Smoking Gun has been appointed by Clogau, the Welsh jewellery brand renowned for its ties to the British royal family.

Smoking Gun has been retained to deliver strategic media relations to support the brand’s expansion, including its bricks and mortar stores and e-commerce shop.

The brief encompasses national profiling and local community initiatives to help broaden Clogau’s appeal and reach new audiences. The brand joins Smoking Gun’s existing lifestyle portfolio, which also includes Interflora and Landmann BBQs.

