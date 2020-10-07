Cloud solutions provider, Synapse360 appoints Fox Agency

Fox Agency has been appointed by Synapse360 to assist the IT infrastructure and managed services company with achieving their growth plans over the next five years.

The integrated contract will encompass brand development and positioning, creative concepts, website design and build, marketing automation, social media marketing and lead generation activity as well as ongoing content creation.

The appointment by Synapse360 follows Fox Agency’s recent appointment as global content and social media agency by global communications, networking and cloud solutions provider, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.