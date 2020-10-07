 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Cloud solutions provider, Synapse360 appoints Fox Agency

By Tahmina Mannan
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Fox Synapse PR

Fox Agency has been appointed by Synapse360 to assist the IT infrastructure and managed services company with achieving their growth plans over the next five years.

The integrated contract will encompass brand development and positioning, creative concepts, website design and build, marketing automation, social media marketing and lead generation activity as well as ongoing content creation.

The appointment by Synapse360 follows Fox Agency’s recent appointment as global content and social media agency by global communications, networking and cloud solutions provider, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.

 

Tags:
Fox Agency