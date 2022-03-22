Cloudapps selects Neo PR to support thought leadership campaigns

B2B technology PR agency Neo PR has been appointed by Cloudapps, provider of AI sales effectiveness and accuracy technology in the CRM sector.

Cloudapps’ ‘Sales Effectiveness & Accuracy Platform’ is “the first and currently only AI platform to integrate advanced deep-learning and time-sequenced data with CRM.” This solution provides sales forecasting, deep insights into deal health, guided selling, gamification, and data-driven sales coaching for companies including SUSE, Vodafone, and LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

With this partnership, Cloudapps will grow its footprint in the UK through thought leadership to create brand awareness and drive inbound sales activity.

Additionally, Spinks Creative, a boutique marketing agency based in Milton Keynes and long-standing partner of Neo PR, will work with Cloudapps to develop a multi-platform marketing strategy, employing web design, SEO, proactive email campaigning and graphic design to ensure success.