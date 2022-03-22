 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Cloudapps selects Neo PR to support thought leadership campaigns

By Oswin Knuckles
17 hours ago
B2B technology PR agency Neo PR has been appointed by Cloudapps, provider of AI sales effectiveness and accuracy technology in the CRM sector.

Cloudapps’ ‘Sales Effectiveness & Accuracy Platform’ is “the first and currently only AI platform to integrate advanced deep-learning and time-sequenced data with CRM.” This solution provides sales forecasting, deep insights into deal health, guided selling, gamification, and data-driven sales coaching for companies including SUSE, Vodafone, and LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

With this partnership, Cloudapps will grow its footprint in the UK through thought leadership to create brand awareness and drive inbound sales activity.

Additionally, Spinks Creative, a boutique marketing agency based in Milton Keynes and long-standing partner of Neo PR, will work with Cloudapps to develop a multi-platform marketing strategy, employing web design, SEO, proactive email campaigning and graphic design to ensure success.

