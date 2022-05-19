 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Coley Porter Bell appoints Joe Thomas as global head of marketing and new business

Joe Thomas
By Tahmina Mannan
22 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Coley Porter Bell, part of Ogilvy, has appointed Joe Thomas as global head of marketing and new business.

Based in London, Joe will be responsible for developing UK and US marketing and new business strategies to drive growth and continue building Coley Porter Bell’s reputation as experts in delivering immersive branding for clients.

Joe was previously managing director at PR agency Persuasion Communications where he helped clients create and develop effective marketing and communication strategies to help businesses deliver growth.

Joe will work closely with Jenn Szekely, managing partner USA, and report to CEO Vicky Bullen in the UK.

Coley Porter Bell