Coley Porter Bell appoints Joe Thomas as global head of marketing and new business

Coley Porter Bell, part of Ogilvy, has appointed Joe Thomas as global head of marketing and new business.

Based in London, Joe will be responsible for developing UK and US marketing and new business strategies to drive growth and continue building Coley Porter Bell’s reputation as experts in delivering immersive branding for clients.

Joe was previously managing director at PR agency Persuasion Communications where he helped clients create and develop effective marketing and communication strategies to help businesses deliver growth.

Joe will work closely with Jenn Szekely, managing partner USA, and report to CEO Vicky Bullen in the UK.