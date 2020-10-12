 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

Contemporary Istanbul appoints The PR Office

By Tahmina Mannan
19 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Contemporary Istanbul

Contemporary Istanbul has appointed The PR Office ahead of its December fair and the launch of its first-ever virtual platform.

The PR Office will engage with art trade, international, luxury, lifestyle and consumer media and audiences to position the fair as the city’s epicentre of creativity, bringing together the region’s extensive art market and collector base.

The PR Office will also assist in the launch of the virtual platform.

Working with The PR Office, Contemporary Istanbul will unveil its programme of events beginning in October, both online and offline.

Tags: