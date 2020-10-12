Contemporary Istanbul appoints The PR Office

Contemporary Istanbul has appointed The PR Office ahead of its December fair and the launch of its first-ever virtual platform.

The PR Office will engage with art trade, international, luxury, lifestyle and consumer media and audiences to position the fair as the city’s epicentre of creativity, bringing together the region’s extensive art market and collector base.

The PR Office will also assist in the launch of the virtual platform.

Working with The PR Office, Contemporary Istanbul will unveil its programme of events beginning in October, both online and offline.