Copper bolsters insight and data-led capabilities with senior appointment

Copper Consultancy, the award-winning specialist infrastructure communications consultancy, welcomes James Hillier as head of data insight and strategy. He will help to evolve and enhance Copper’s strategic approach to data collection, analysis and insight.

James joins from an international data and insight consultancy, and is an experienced strategic communications professional with a breadth of domestic and international campaign experience. His diverse work portfolio includes international campaign management, public relations, government communications, counter violent extremism and commercial contracts.