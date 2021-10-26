 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Copper bolsters insight and data-led capabilities with senior appointment

By Oswin Knuckles
20 hours ago
Copper Consultancy, the award-winning specialist infrastructure communications consultancy, welcomes James Hillier as head of data insight and strategy. He will help to evolve and enhance Copper’s strategic approach to data collection, analysis and insight.

James joins from an international data and insight consultancy, and is an experienced strategic communications professional with a breadth of domestic and international campaign experience. His diverse work portfolio includes international campaign management, public relations, government communications, counter violent extremism and commercial contracts.

 

Tags:
Copper Consultancy James Hillier