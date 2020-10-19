Copper Consultancy appoints four consultants to support growth

Copper’s appointments have been made to further strengthen the infrastructure specialist’s senior management team.

Sam Cranston re-joins Copper as a director, following two years at London Communications Agency, and Patrick Traynor joins as an account director from Newington Communications. Both appointees will support the senior team to build Copper’s strong foundations in the infrastructure sector.

Copper has also appointed Aliba Haque and Jonathan Surridge to its junior account facing team. Both are recent Politics and International Relations graduates from Goldsmiths University and University of Bath, respectively.