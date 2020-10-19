 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Copper Consultancy appoints four consultants to support growth

By Tahmina Mannan
1 day ago
Copper

Copper’s appointments have been made to further strengthen the infrastructure specialist’s senior management team.

Sam Cranston re-joins Copper as a director, following two years at London Communications Agency, and Patrick Traynor joins as an account director from Newington Communications. Both appointees will support the senior team to build Copper’s strong foundations in the infrastructure sector.

Copper has also appointed Aliba Haque and Jonathan Surridge to its junior account facing team. Both are recent Politics and International Relations graduates from Goldsmiths University and University of Bath, respectively.

