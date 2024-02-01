 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Cornilleau appoints Little Red Rooster

Cornilleau
By Oswin Knuckles
19 hours ago
Little Red Rooster has been appointed by French outdoor sports table specialist Cornilleau.

Little Red Rooster will support Cornilleau’s newly launched UK subsidiary to raise the profile of both the brand and table tennis in Britain, with a brief spanning B2C and B2B PR. The agency will be responsible for driving D2C interest and securing press coverage for its product line-up.

The account will be led by senior account manager Yannick Ondoa, with support from reviews executive Yannick Ondoa and oversight from senior associate director Clare Newsome.

Clare Newsome James Day Little Red Rooster Yannick Ondoa