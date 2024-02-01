Cornilleau appoints Little Red Rooster

Little Red Rooster has been appointed by French outdoor sports table specialist Cornilleau.

Little Red Rooster will support Cornilleau’s newly launched UK subsidiary to raise the profile of both the brand and table tennis in Britain, with a brief spanning B2C and B2B PR. The agency will be responsible for driving D2C interest and securing press coverage for its product line-up.

The account will be led by senior account manager Yannick Ondoa, with support from reviews executive Yannick Ondoa and oversight from senior associate director Clare Newsome.