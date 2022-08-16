 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Craig West becomes the Editor of Airliner World

Airliner World
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
16 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Airliner World has appointed Craig West as editor to focus on covering content which includes comprehensive, up-to-the-minute news coverage, interviews with key industry players, reviews and profiles of airlines, airports, and aircraft from around the world, details of aircraft leases, orders and deliveries, and developments from related industries such as cabin technology, maintenance repair and overhaul, and environmental/sustainable aviation initiatives.

Airliner World Craig West

Recent news related to Airliner World

Key Publishing to launch Classic Land Rover

