Craig West becomes the Editor of Airliner World
Airliner World has appointed Craig West as editor to focus on covering content which includes comprehensive, up-to-the-minute news coverage, interviews with key industry players, reviews and profiles of airlines, airports, and aircraft from around the world, details of aircraft leases, orders and deliveries, and developments from related industries such as cabin technology, maintenance repair and overhaul, and environmental/sustainable aviation initiatives.
