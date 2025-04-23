 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Cream chosen by Bed Head

Cream
By Rob Lock
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Cream has been appointed by haircare brand Bed Head to lead its international multi-media campaigns across key territories including the UK, US and Europe. The appointment comes as Bed Head ramps up growth following its separation from Unilever and continues to scale under Yellow Wood Partners..

Cream will be responsible for generating increased buzz and talkability around the brand, while helping deliver distinctiveness through audience insights and smarter media planning.

Cream