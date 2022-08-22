Creative Communications agency Full Fat is appointed by Boiler Room
Full Fat are working with Boiler Room for a second time to highlight the platform’s significant influence and cultural impact on music scenes, both past and present.
Starting with a strategic earned media campaign which will drive industry and consumer conversation, this raises awareness of Boiler Room’s key role in establishing new genres and creating a platform for well known and emerging artists. Full Fat aims to showcase Boiler Room’s positive impact on the underground global music scene by telling the stories behind it.