 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Creative Communications agency Full Fat is appointed by Boiler Room

Full Fat
By Tahmina Mannan
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Full Fat are working with Boiler Room for a second time to highlight the platform’s significant influence and cultural impact on music scenes, both past and present.

Starting with a strategic earned media campaign which will drive industry and consumer conversation, this raises awareness of Boiler Room’s key role in establishing new genres and creating a platform for well known and emerging artists. Full Fat aims to showcase Boiler Room’s positive impact on the underground global music scene by telling the stories behind it.

Full Fat