B2B and technology PR agency CubanEight has been appointed by CreatorIQ to support the business’ growth in the UK and its expansion into Europe.

CreatorIQ is a global influencer marketing platform headquartered in LA with offices in New York, Chicago and London. With a technology-first focus, the company is developing AI-backed solutions for influencer marketing workflow, measurement insights, fraud detection, and industry benchmarking to meet the needs of Fortune 500 brands and their agencies.