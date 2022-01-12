 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / PR

‘Culture as a Service’ platform Kaido appoints Words + Pixels

Words + Pixels
By Tahmina Mannan
20 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Kaido has retained Words + Pixels PR agency to handle its B2B communications as it looks to expand its offering in 2022.

The Birmingham-based platform works with the likes of Google, HSBC and The Department of Health and Social Care to create meaningful connections amongst teams through inclusive shared experiences.

Words + Pixels will work with Kaido to drive trust and awareness of the brand and offering, with a focus on shifting perceptions around team wellbeing to be more inclusive and accessible as we continue to adapt to a hybrid set up.

