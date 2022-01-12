‘Culture as a Service’ platform Kaido appoints Words + Pixels

Kaido has retained Words + Pixels PR agency to handle its B2B communications as it looks to expand its offering in 2022.

The Birmingham-based platform works with the likes of Google, HSBC and The Department of Health and Social Care to create meaningful connections amongst teams through inclusive shared experiences.

Words + Pixels will work with Kaido to drive trust and awareness of the brand and offering, with a focus on shifting perceptions around team wellbeing to be more inclusive and accessible as we continue to adapt to a hybrid set up.