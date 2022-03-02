Curzon PR chosen by Frédéric Gassita and his Bantu Jazz Orchestra

Curzon PR will be handling the media outreach for Frédéric Gassita & the Bantu Jazz Orchestra’s upcoming performance at the Barbican Hall in London.

The show – which takes place on Sunday 19th June, 2022 – will see the African jazz musician perform live in the UK for the very first time, in a career that has spanned over four decades.

Curzon PR will be running a media relations campaign to build excitement for the concert and support the efforts of AJF Productions with their ticket sales.