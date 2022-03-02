 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Curzon PR chosen by Frédéric Gassita and his Bantu Jazz Orchestra

Curzone PR
By Rob Lock
16 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Curzon PR will be handling the media outreach for Frédéric Gassita & the Bantu Jazz Orchestra’s upcoming performance at the Barbican Hall in London.

The show – which takes place on Sunday 19th June, 2022 – will see the African jazz musician perform live in the UK for the very first time, in a career that has spanned over four decades.

Curzon PR will be running a media relations campaign to build excitement for the concert and support the efforts of AJF Productions with their ticket sales.

Curzon PR